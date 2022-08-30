From the Aug. 11, 1996 News Record:
Joy Clevenger’s cat will jump up on its perch to get scratched. But Dink’s resemblance to a tame house cat ends there. The 35-pound bobcat lives out its days in a large pen that would be considered top dog for most pets. But it’s far different than the wild lands that his relatives are used to. That bothers Clevenger. It’s the reason she tells anyone who will listen that they should never adopt a wild animal for a pet. Clevenger, who has a license for Dink, said she wishes someone had told her the downside of keeping a wild animal 11 years ago when she decided to get a bobcat. “I was led to believe it was just a bigger cat. I had visions of me walking my cat,” she said. She realized much later than when the seller told her that “if I only have him a year, his pelt would be worth $400,” which is what she paid for him. They realized after a year that he couldn’t stay in the house. Among other things, he “marks” his territory, urinating on his freshly laundered bedding even though he is trained to use a litter box. He also had grown into a strong animal who could hurt someone, even though he had been declawed, de-fanged and neutered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.