From the Feb. 3, 1940 News Record:
John Tarver, mail carrier on the 4J Road, was returning to Gillette yesterday morning when his pickup was struck by a truck as he was turning right to leave the highway about a half mile south of Gillette. Mr. Tarver was returning to Gillette after attempting to go south with the mail and finding the roads impassable due to the snow, which had drifted during the evening. According to reports Mr. Tarver was traveling the highway to Gillette while a truck driven by Jerry Davis was following him. As Mr. Tarver attempted to turn to the right he collided with the truck driven by Mr. Davis, who was attempting to pass. The Tarver machine was struck on the right front, where considerable damage was done to the body and cab. The other truck was not greatly damaged.
