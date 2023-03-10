From the March 11, 1971 News Record:
Clarence J. "Bud" Vornhagen of Gillette has been named one of 24 persons to receive a grizzly bear hunting permit for 1971, it was announced by the Wyoming Game and Fish department. A total of 134 persons applied for the permits allowed in Park and Teton counties. The Gillette man will hunt in Park County where the odds were 6 to 1 in receiving a permit from the drawing held last week.
