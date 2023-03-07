From the March 1, 2000 News Record:
A group of mineral owners and methane developers plan to travel to the state Legislature to ask that a tax break on mineral severance be left alone. Several developers and mineral owners met Tuesday night in Gillette and said they want to take a bus of methane workers and Gillette business people to Cheyenne to ask legislators to defeat House Bill 55. “We can kill this bill maybe easier than you think,” said Joanne Tweedy, a mineral owner. Tweedy joined with Karen Kennedy, director of the Wyoming Independent Operators Association, and mineral owners Joel Ohman and John Daly to organize the Tuesday meeting.
