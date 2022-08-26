From the Aug. 10, 1977 New Record:
Twenty-one stitches were required to close wounds on a Gillette man after he fell or was pushed through a plate glass door at the Montgomery bar. Thomas J. Zentz, 35, 106 Foothills, was taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital for treatment of the two wounds on his left forearm. His wife, Dixie, told police the injury wasn't thought to have been intentional. Both he and his wife were at the bar when he went through the plate glass window on the door that opens onto Gillette Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.