From the Oct. 11, 1977 News Record:
If all goes as planned, Gillette will have a fast-food steak and lobster house in operation next spring. Jerry Forman of the Circle L Motel plans to build a restaurant which will seat 100 to 120 people next to his motel. Forman said the one-story structure would be similar to the "Sizzler" or "Mr. Steak" but won't be a franchised restaurant. He plans to change the name of the motel he took over July 1 and name the motel-restaurant combination the Ranger Motel and Steak House Restaurant.
