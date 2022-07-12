From the July 6, 1977 News Record:
A 17-year-old Gillette youth has been charged in connection with telephone bomb threats after the fourth bomb threat to the Husky Truck Stop was received in less than a month’s time. The juvenile, a former employee of Husky, was arrested at his home by Gillette police following a bomb threat to the Husky restaurant Tuesday. Police Det. Rick Lewis said a bomb threat was called into the restaurant and was taken at the desk phone by the cashier. The cashier, Janice Bradford, reported a low male voice said, “There is a bomb in the building.” Other bomb threats in the recent past include a threat called into the Country Kitchen June 10, and calls to the Husky June 10, June 15, and June 24.
