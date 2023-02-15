From the Feb. 11, 1960 News Record:
Persons interested in working as enumerators during the coming census will have an opportunity to meet with Mrs. Mary C. Velous of Casper, state census director at the hospitality room of the Stockmens bank for testing and processing, it has been announced by John Ostlund, chairman of the county Republican Central committee. The testing meeting will be held at 10 o'clock on Monday, Feb. 15.
