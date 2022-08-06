From the Aug. 21, 1958 News Record:
A summer fishing trip came to an unexpectedly tragic end recently as a relative visiting Dr. and Mrs. F.C. Hadley of Gillette was stricken with a heart attack and succumbed while in the Big Horn mountains. Roland Wachter, 45, of Tekamah, Nebraska, and his wife were among the fishing group which had gone to Seven Brothers lake on August 7. About 2 p.m. he suffered a fatal attack. The Wachters had been accompanied to Seven Brothers by Dr. and Mrs. Hadley, their children, and Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Carlson and son of Billings, Montana. While the women, children and Carlson went for assistance after Wachter had suffered his attack, Dr. Hadley remained to await a party of five men who came from Buffalo to assist with removing the body off the mountain.
