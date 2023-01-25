From the Jan. 25, 2000 News Record:
More people than ever before have gotten the flu shot in Campbell County. Campbell County Public Health nurses has given more than 6,000 flu shots and 350 pneumonia shots last year. The flu shot does not protect 100 percent against influenza but it does help build antibodies. People are better protected than those with no protection, said Director of Public Health Nurses Nola Wallace.
