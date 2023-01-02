From the Jan. 3, 2000 News Record:
It was unusually warm and wet in Gillette in 1999, said local weather observer Doug Rigsby. Only 1926, 1934, and 1981 topped the 1999 average high of 60 degrees and average low of 34.8. "It was an unusually warm year," said Rigsby, a volunteer observer for the National Weather Service. Nine record highs were broken in November with the highest at 75 on Nov. 6. Rigsby said he does not see a pattern that would indicate temperatures are getting warmer in the region. However, there does seem to be a pattern that the region is getting wetter, he said, especially in the past 20 years.
