From the Dec. 8, 1955 News Record:
The annual Christmas load of extra mail will again be expedited at the Gillette post office by keeping the windows open during the next three Saturday afternoons, Postmaster E.A. Littleton announced this week. He urged all patrons to cooperate as much as possible in mailing their Christmas packages and cards early. Cards going out of the county should be mailed at least by Dec. 15 to assure delivery before the 25th. Cards going in the county should be mailed by Dec. 20. The same dates are applicable to packages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.