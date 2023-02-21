From the Feb. 24, 1993 News Record:
Next week, a team of doctors will decide if a Gillette man can get a heart transplant at the University of Colorado hospital in Denver. Ernie Ross, 59, had been in the hospital recently with heart problems, but is now staying in Aurora, Colo., awaiting word on the transplant. Karin Keller, the heart transplant coordinator at the hospital, said a team of doctors will meet March 1 to decide on Ross’s eligibility for the transplant. Friends and family have established a fund to help pay for costs not covered by his wife’s insurance from her county job, as well as the related expenses of travel, food and lodging for his family.
