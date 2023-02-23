From the Feb. 18, 1960 News Record:
Mrs. Kirk Coulter of Gillette, has been nominated for the 1960 Mother of Wyoming contest, Mrs. Jean B. Lathrop, Wyoming chairman of the American Mothers Committee, Inc., announced. Mrs. Coulter is being sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary of Gillette. Each of the states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico will select a "Mother of 1960." The folios of the chosen mothers will then be sent to New York, where a special board of judges will choose from among the total number the American Mother of 1960.
