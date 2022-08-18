From the Aug. 24, 1977 News Record:
Carter Mining Co. is now shipping four to five trains of coal a week to American Electric Power's stockpile in Metropolis, Ill., from its Rawhide Mine, eight miles north of Gillette. Shipment of the first trainload, originally scheduled for sometime in July, didn't take place until just last week — another in a series of delays which have stretched development of the mine over an entire decade. Planning and development of the mine, which is scheduled to reach maximum production of 12 million tons annually by 1982, began more than 10 years ago and actual permit application and construction began more than four years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.