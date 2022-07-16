From the July 31, 1958 News Record:
Duane Oedekoven of Recluse was injured last Friday morning when a car under which he was working fell on top of him. It is believed that either the car slipped off the jack or rolled forward. Oedekoven was immediately brought into Gillette for medical attention and several stitches were taken in his chin. He was taken to Rapid City later Friday for further examination, but he was not hospitalized. According to his father, Henry Oedekoven, his jaw was badly sprained but not broken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.