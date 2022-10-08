From the Oct. 6, 1977 News Record:
Local police and deputies foiled a break-in at Gibson’s store Wednesday when they answered an alarm there in the early morning hours. And two Gillette men have pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and destruction of property in connection with the incident at the store on 4J Road. The pair were Randall William Kern, 19, 102 Sunset, and Kenneth Daniel Hollingshead, 20, No. 62 Garner Lake Road. The men were fined $50 by Justice of the Peace Felix Sowada who also ordered the pair to make restitution and sentenced each to five days in the county jail.
