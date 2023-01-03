From the Jan. 4, 1938 News Record:
Betty Blanche Rhodes, six-months old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. L.E. Rhodes of Savageton, died Sunday night while being brought to Gillette for medical aid. Rev. Holsinger will conduct funeral services at the Rhodes home this afternoon at two o’clock and burial will be made in the Schlautmann cemetery.
