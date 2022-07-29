From the July 6, 1977 News Record:
Terri Drake, a senior at Campbell County High School, has been selected as the Wyoming High School Rodeo Queen for 1977. She was selected for the honor while representing Campbell County High School at the recent Wyoming State High School Rodeo Finals in Buffalo. Drake will now represent Wyoming at the National High School Rodeo Finals later this summer in Helena, Mt. As a member of the Gillette high school rodeo team, Drake participates in barrel racing and pole bending. She was awarded a saddle, a buckle, a sheep pelt, a $400 wardrobe, a camera and signs for her horse trailer. She also was given five silk banners and a crown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.