County and community meetings of farmers to discuss the new soil conservation program will get started early in April, it was announced yesterday. A.E. Bowman, director of the extension service of the University of Wyoming, returned recently from a regional meeting held in Salt Lake City, at which time various details of the new program were explained. At these county and community meetings, all farmers will have an opportunity to study the new program and to secure information for applying the program to their own farms. Work sheets will be available and will be filled out by each individual interested for the purpose of aiding the county committee in planning his part in the new set-up.
