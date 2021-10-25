Granting a judgment against the city of Gillette but taking the amount of damage under advisement for further consideration, Judge James H. Burgess ruled in favor of Frank and Augusta Shippey last evening in their suit for $10,000 damages due to the city's practice of running its sewage water across the land owned by them. A plea for an injunction to restrain the city from running sewage across the Shippey land was also taken under advisement by the court. Judge Burgess, in his summary of the trial, declared that he doubted the right of a town to cast its flow of sewage water upon the property of a private citizen, and after reviewing the testimony he declared that without a doubt the odor which witnesses claimed was present much of the time was offensive to the Shippey's residing on the bank of the draw that carries the sewage water and was therefore a nuisance.
