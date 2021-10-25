Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 44F. S winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 44F. S winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.