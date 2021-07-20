After several days of silence, the sheriff’s office announced yesterday the apprehension of Harold Madison, charged along with Walter Wilmot, with the alleged felonious assault on a Mexican sheepherder, employed by Bert Reno, who was bound and gagged and badly beaten up near Verse, Wyo., Monday. Reports reaching here stated that Bill Martinez was kidnapped, bound and gagged and severely beaten by Wilmot and Madison. After the alleged assault, it is reported that Martinez was left by the side of the road, presumably dead. A passing motorist found the sheepherder and took him to the Reno ranch, where first aid was given. Later the Mexican was brought to Gillette for medical attention. Martinez, although not confined to a hospital, is reported to be seriously injured and may die.
