From the Feb. 4, 1960 News Record:
A crowd of between 250 and 300 persons is expected to attend the annual dinner of the Chamber of Commerce to be held Saturday night, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. at the American Legion hall, it has been announced by D.A. Swenson, secretary-manager of the Chamber of Commerce. The public is cordially invited to attend the affair, which will feature a chicken dinner served family style. Tickets will be available at the door. Cost of the dinner is $2.50 per plate.
