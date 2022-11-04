From the Nov. 7, 1996 News Record:
A program this summer to trap skunks worked so well, county commissioners want to create a new, full-time trapper job. Commissioners talked this week about working with the local predator control board and the Gillette City Council to see if there is enough interest in hiring a year-around "animal damage control specialist." The commission worked with federal Animal Damage Control officials to hire a person for two months this summer and fall to trap skunks. The commission and local health officials hoped it would reduce the skunk population and slow the spread of rabies. So far this year, 16 skunks, a horse and a dog have tested positive for rabies, and about a dozen people have had to go through rabies shots because of contact with animals suspected of being rabid.
