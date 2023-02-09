From the Feb. 15, 2000 News Record:
You have an earache and have left over medication from the last time you were sick. Should you take it? The answer is at your fingertips by calling Ask-a-Nurse. Campbell County Memorial Hospital has offered the service for the past year. During that time, nurses have answered more than 8,961 calls — an average of about 814 calls a month. The program offers an alternative to calling or stopping at the emergency room. Registered nurses from St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, Mont., answer the calls. To reach Ask-a-Nurse, call 686-7277.
