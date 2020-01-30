An accident occurred New Year’s Day at the Stanton mine northeast of Gillette. Several shots of dynamite had been placed and after it was thought they were all bursted, the men working there re-entered the tunnel. A blast exploded into their faces. Ben Laney was knocked unconscious. His worst injury was an ear partly severed and head bruises, while Oliver Mann, E.P. Lewis and Harold Sherard all received head injuries of a more or less serious nature. None of the men are confined to their homes.
