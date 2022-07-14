From the July 19, 1977 News Record:
A 24-year-old Gillette man was arrested on a variety of charges last night following a high speed chase by police. Rex L. Lindberg, 310 Hunt Ave., was charged by police with hit-and-run, eluding a police officer, destruction of property, and reckless driving. The incident began as a police officer was investigating a reported hit-and-run at 104 Ross Ave. A white car was reported to have hit a parked Jeep owned by David Martensen, 20, 104 1/4 Ross Ave., and a car owned by Geoffrey M. Peters of 104 Ross Ave. The victims told police a white car hit the Jeep and pushed it into the car and then left. As the policeman was taking the report, a white car drove by headed north. One of the hit-and-run victims pointed to it and said, "That looks like the car that did it." After the high speed chase, Lindberg was transported to Campbell County Memorial Hospital for treatment of a wire cut on his back and then was taken to jail.
