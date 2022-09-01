From the Sept. 1, 1977 News Record:
Gillette officials are in Cheyenne today to discuss a $1,500,000 grant they have requested from the state Farm Loan Board to match 1 percent sales tax receipts. Mayor Mike Enzi and City Administrator G.P. "Flip" McConnaughey are to meet with state officials to discuss the grant and possibly receive a decision on the matter from the board. The money would be added to the $1,500,000 which is expected from sales tax receipts by the end of 1978 to be used for street improvements in the city.
