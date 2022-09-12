From the Sept. 18, 1958 News Record:
One more step toward the conversion of all telephones in the Gillette area to dial service was announced this week by the Mountain States Telephone company, Homer Ellison, Gillette office manager said. Effective September 28, all telephones on four-party lines will ring only when a call is in-coming on it. At the present time the four-party lines are arranged so two phones ring on one side of the line and two ring on the other side. This necessitates one phone having to have two rings while the other has one. Under the new installation, four-party line telephones have a tube in the set which automatically divides the in-coming call signals so that only the person to receive the call gets the ring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.