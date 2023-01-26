From the Jan. 25, 2000 News Record:
Northeast Wyoming needs fiber optics and area officials are hot on the trail of how to get it. Mayors and council members from three counties along with a few legislators met Monday in Leiter to talk about the importance of fiber optics in Johnson, Sheridan and Campbell counties. Campbell County Mayor Frank Latta told the group that fiber optics in the area is more than just economic development it is a necessity. "It is economic development but is also a necessity, without fiber optics we are dead in the water," Latta said to the group.
