From the March 7, 2000 News Record:
Thunder Basin Holiday Hotel has paid an $18,200 fine for child labor violations including hiring someone under 14 who worked for up to six hours on a school day and another youth who worked nearly 40 hours in a school week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Many youths allegedly worked during school hours when they should have been attending classes. Hotel manager Gaylon Oliver said most violations allegedly occurred under previous management and he did not know whether the hotel company has admitted any fault by paying the fine. "We've changed our hiring practices, needless to say," he said. The alleged violations took place from 1994 to 1999, he said. During that time, the hotel was operated under the Holiday Inn franchise.
