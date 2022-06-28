Campbell County authorities are searching for a 27-year-old Gillette man in connection with an attempted rape six miles north of town early Sunday morning. Sheriff D.B. “Spike” Hladky said Monday that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Robert Steven Hall, who lives at Wyodak’s Burtco Camp. Hall, who also uses the name Carl A. Hamm, has been charged with assault and battery with intent to commit sexual assault and with theft of his victim’s vehicle. Hladky said that Hall allegedly entered the vehicle of a 36-year-old Gillette woman as she was leaving The Ketch Pen Sunday morning. He said the vehicle was driven to a spot six miles north of Gillette and parked off the south side of Highway 14-16. Sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle and went to check it, according to Hladky. He said that when the deputies shined a spotlight on the car the assailant leaped from the vehicle and ran.
