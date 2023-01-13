From the Jan. 11, 2000 News Record:
Heather Anderson doesn't ride BMX bikes but she would if a track existed in Gillette. "I would ride if there was a track. I think there was one 10 or 15 years ago." Anderson, 18, has helped to organize the Northeast Wyoming BMX Track Group to try to get a track here in Gillette. The group met Thursday night at the Campbell County Public Library. Committees were formed to try to find a location that would work for the track and to heighten awareness in the community. The group would need two to five acres for a good track and would like to find something close to town.
