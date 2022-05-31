Should you ever become tired while on the road, Deputy Sheriff Maurice Okray does not advise copying the method of catching a bit of shut-eye adopted by Richard Snell, a transient from Seattle, Wash. The deputy sheriff said he was called about midnight Sunday to go north on U.S. Highway 14-16 about 10 miles to pick up a man sitting on the road. Okray said he found the man sitting cross legged on the oiled surface of the road and sound asleep. After considerable shaking, Shell was aroused and quite astonished to find himself there. He claimed he had eaten a meal in a cafe in Gillette earlier in the evening, but didn’t recollect how he had ended up sleeping on the road. Sleeping quarters were provided at the County’s jail for the remainder of the night.
