At a special meeting of the city council yesterday afternoon, a 50-year franchise to supply Gillette with natural gas was awarded to R.G. Frye. In an interview with representatives of the News Record last evening, Mr. Frye, who for the past two and one-half years has lived in Gillette as a representative of the J.L. Case Co., manufacturers of farm implements, did not state what firm or interests he was representing, but said that he had signed a contract for lease of the gas wells of the Padlock Livestock Co. According to the terms of the franchise, for which the city is to receive about the equivalent of $100 per year, the pipeline from the gas wells to Gillette must be completed by the first of next November. Mr. Fry estimated that the cost of the line would be $100,000.
