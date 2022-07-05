From the July 3, 1958 News Record:
Some $600 in cash and $1,200 in checks are reported to have been taken in a theft Sunday night from the Stockman’s cafe, according to local law enforcement officers. Entrance to the cafe was said to have been through a window in the rear of the building. A money drawer was pried open to obtain the currency. The officials said that business places should be alert to accepting checks which are not endorsed in their presence.
