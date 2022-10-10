From the Oct. 2, 1958 News Record:
The annual Firemens Benefit dance will be held at the American Legion hall on Saturday, Oct. 4, according to Fire Chief Charley Tyrell. The Bill DaFoe orchestra of Upton will furnish the music. Proceeds of the dance will benefit the Gillette Fire Department organization. It will enable them to purchase needed equipment. The dance is being held in connection with Fire Prevention week being observed Oct. 5 through Oct. 11. This is the time of year to clean out old papers, magazines and fire hazard collections in both the home and in business places, Chief Tyrrel reminded.
