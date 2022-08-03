From the Aug. 4, 1996 News Record:
Two wildfires just north of Gillette destroyed over 8,000 acres, six empty buildings and forced evacuations from four homes over the weekend. Two apparently abandoned ranch houses and three outbuildings burned in a 3,500 to 4,000-acre fire just north of the city along Collins Road Friday. Lightning sparked numerous fires around the county Friday and Saturday and winds up to 30 miles per hour and gusting up to 50 miles per hour whipped the fires across dry sage and grass that burned "like gasoline," firefighter Dave Mansur said. The Collins Road fire started about 5 p.m. and firefighters were still trying to sort out property owners Saturday afternoon. Chief Gary Scott said several hay bales and stacked hay also burned. Over 2,000 square bales and 150 big round bales owned by Sheriff Byron Odekoven were among those destroyed. He estimated the monetary loss at $7,700. The fire was located about 4 1/2 miles north of Gillette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.