The city of Gillette will sell city improvements bonds up to $85,000 for sewer and water improvements on Feb. 14, according to an announcement made yesterday by Mayor Roy Montgomery. The bonds were authorized by voters in an election held in September of 1938. At that time the voters approved sale of $57,000 in bonds for water improvements and $28,000 for sewer bonds. Mayor Montgomery stated last night that the improvement projects have been designed by R.L. Streeter, city engineer, and that only what portion of the $85,000 is needed will be sold. He expressed hope that WPA labor can be obtained for some of this work.
