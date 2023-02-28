From the Feb. 21, 2000 News Record:
A fire caused by a propane heater completely destroyed a mobile home and damaged two others Sunday. The fire started at about 7 p.m. Sunday at 3450 Bird Drive #26. When firefighters arrived, the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames, said Paul Clafin, fire investigator. The fire was caused by a propane heater that was being used inside the home until utilities could be hooked up, Clafin said. The heater ignited wooden supports and other combustibles inches away from it. The man living in the house had moved there about a week ago and was not home at the time of the fire. Two neighboring homes had to be evacuated. They had heat damage to windows, sidings and drapes and had to have smoke ventilated from them, Claflin said. No one was hurt.
