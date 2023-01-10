From the Jan. 18, 1938 News Record:
Little Polly Marie Gillette, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Gillette was burned yesterday afternoon when she fell into a tub of hot water. Her right leg was badly scalded. She is a patient at the McHenry hospital. The child is two years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.