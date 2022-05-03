A native son of Gillette, Bob Harris, pitched yesterday for the St. Louis Browns in a game against the New York Yankees at New York. Harris hurled the last three innings of the game during which there were only two hits and no runs. He came to the Browns from Nebraska, having moved from Gillette a number of years ago. Bob Harris is the youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. Hollis Harris, who lived here about 20 years ago. He is 24 years old and has resided for the past several years, prior to his entry into big time baseball, at Minatare, Nebr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.