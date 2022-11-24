From the Nov. 28, 1977 News Record:
Bruce Jenkins of Gillette was introduced to the art of sign painting by a tiny, goateed-man hitchhiking with his pet monkey in Ft. Collins, Colo. But the trade Jenkins learned from him six years ago has lead to a thriving business in Gillette. "The only trouble I have is keeping up," Jenkins says, admitting he's usually two weeks behind on orders. He and his wife, Cyndee, moved to Gillette about a year ago because of the "unlimited opportunity." Jenkins insists his wife is the main artist while she points out he is the salesman. A friend told them about Gillette and when they drove up to look the town over, they found no other sign painter in the phone book, so made the decision to move. Jenkins uses no stencils for lettering but works by hand. He knows about 20 styles of lettering. He prefers to carve wood signs. "I think people are tired of the plastic look," says Cyndee, pointing out that people are still on a "back to nature" movement.
