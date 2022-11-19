From the Nov. 6, 1996 News Record:
Jessy Dennis, an inmate at Gillette’s halfway house, was bound over to district court last Thursday on two charges of taking indecent liberties with a minor. Dennis, 22, waived a preliminary hearing in county court on the charges, which accuse him of twice having sex with a 16-year-old girl in 1995. The crimes were not related to anything Dennis did while at the halfway house. According to a police affidavit, the girl had an abortion and told her probation officer that “it was the defendant’s child.” The victim told police Dennis didn’t know she was pregnant and that he was sent to prison after she became pregnant. Dennis was sent to prison in late 1995 after his probation was revoked on a charge of molesting a 5-year-old girl.
