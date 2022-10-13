From the Oct. 2, 1958 News Record:
International Letter Writing week will be celebrated in Gillette, during the week of Oct. 5-11, Everett Knapp, acting postmaster, announced today. Twenty-one years ago, realizing the importance of written communication, the Post Office department joined in the observance of an annual letter writing week — an event celebrated to emphasize the meaning and value of letter writing as a link between people throughout the world. "I urge all citizens of Gillette to join in this celebration of International Letter Writing Week. And at the same time, don't overlook your friends and relatives in America. Write them a letter too," Knapp stated.
