From the Dec. 20, 1977 News Record:
Two Gillette men have been arraigned on burglary charges after sheriff's deputies tracked them and the loot through the snow to their trailer in Sierra Mobile Home Park. Steve Bessett, 26, and Donald Ray Schmidt, 21, were arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court for allegedly stealing Christmas presents, food and other items from the trailer of Douglas Saley. Bessett was also charged with cultivating a controlled substance for growing marijuana plants. Bond for the men was set at $2,000 each and Jan. 4 preliminary hearings set.
