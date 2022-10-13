From the Oct. 4, 1996 News Record:
Three pets is all anyone in the city needs to own, City Council members seemed to agree at a Thursday lunch meeting. A total of three cats or dogs is the limit the council will consider after a neighborhood dispute erupted in Hidden Valley over one family's six dogs. The council also came to a consensus that 10 rabbits per city household is okay. That would mean raising the limit from two to 10 before the pets become a "rabbitry" — allowed only in rural residential or agricultural zones. Although this is not an official ordinance yet, those were the tentative agreements reached after an hour of dogged discussion.
