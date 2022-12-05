From the Dec. 4, 1958 News Record:
The rising prices of the last ten or more years have caught up with subscription rates at the News Record. The local $2.50 rate to subscribers in the trade territory of Gillette and Campbell County has existed for many years, but the increasing costs of newsprint, production and postage rates have made the new rates essential. The News Record will be $3.00 per year in Campbell County and the surrounding counties. Subscribers in the remainder of Wyoming will be charged $3.50 per year and those out of state, except for Power River County, Montana, will be $4.00 per year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.