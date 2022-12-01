From the Dec. 4, 1958 News Record:
After church on Sunday, Nov. 30, several members of the Baptist Youth Fellowship and their sponsors left Gillette for Hot Springs, South Dakota, where they enjoyed a swimming party at the Evans plunge. After swimming, the group enjoyed a dinner at the hotel before returning to Gillette. Those making the trip were Mickey Okray, Roger Hawthorne, Loren and Jeannie Lewis, Connie Bridges, Sylvia Ramsey, Judy and Barbara Deaver, Virginia Wolf, Linda and Lorainne Joslyn, Glen Irvin and Donna Rae Hayden, Della Ramsey, Phyllis Nicholson, Frank, David, Jeannette and Clyde Hoadley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.