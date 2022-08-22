From the Aug. 30, 1996 News Record:
When students show up for school Tuesday at Twin Spruce Junior High, they might feel a little more like they're walking onto a job site. Signs like "Make Twin Spruce Great! It's Your Job" and Caution! Students Working!" will greet them when they walk through the doors. It's another idea educators have come up with to put the School-to-Career program in action. Last year, the school was inundated with tardies and school code infringements, said Principal Dave Foreman. "Some of the teachers told them if they did this or that on the job, they'd be fired," said art teacher Kim Silbaugh. Teachers and administrators thought reacting to students' behavior as if they were on a job site might not be a bad idea. A committee put together the new Twin Spruce School-to-Career program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.